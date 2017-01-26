Rally planned for Syracuse's Hancock airport in opposition to Trump order
To show solidarity against President Trump's immigration and refugee executive order, Central New Yorkers will be rallying at Syracuse's Hancock International Airport Sunday evening. The Syracuse demonstration is being spearheaded by the CNY Solidarity Coalition, a local group that emerged shortly after President Trump's election win, said Andy Mager, a lead organizer for the group.
