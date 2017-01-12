Prosecutors: Teen girl lured brothers to fatal robbery
Two men and a 17-year-old girl were charged with fatally shooting two Cuban-born teenage brothers in what police believe was an attempted robbery set up by the girl, authorities said Thursday. The two men and the girl were arrested Wednesday and were charged with murder and attempted robbery, Syracuse police Chief Frank Fowler said.
