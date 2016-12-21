Police: Man with stolen handgun sets fire at Syracuse apartment building
A man is accused of setting fire to a city apartment building on New Year's Day after a domestic incident. Jamel Raghnal, 40, of Yonkers, was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal mischief.
