Police charge 3 in shooting deaths of 2 NY teenage brothers
" Authorities have charged three people with fatally shooting two teenage brothers in what Syracuse police say was an attempted robbery set up by one of the suspects. Police Chief Frank Fowler says Thursday that two men, aged 19 and 23, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and attempted robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Wed
|Warning
|1
|Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in ...
|Wed
|Goodbye Shootica
|1
|Lottery
|Tue
|Wondering
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Jan 10
|mally
|31
|Tyler parmeter
|Jan 9
|Jenny
|1
|Reclaim New York
|Jan 9
|Reclaim New York
|1
|Freaky women
|Jan 9
|Felch _you
|4
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC