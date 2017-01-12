Police charge 3 in shooting deaths of...

Police charge 3 in shooting deaths of 2 NY teenage brothers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Authorities have charged three people with fatally shooting two teenage brothers in what Syracuse police say was an attempted robbery set up by one of the suspects. Police Chief Frank Fowler says Thursday that two men, aged 19 and 23, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and attempted robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Wed Warning 1
News Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in ... Wed Goodbye Shootica 1
Lottery Tue Wondering 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Jan 10 mally 31
Tyler parmeter Jan 9 Jenny 1
Reclaim New York Jan 9 Reclaim New York 1
Freaky women Jan 9 Felch _you 4
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,154 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC