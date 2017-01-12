Plains storm system headed for Upstate NY; freezing rain advisories issued
The system will weaken by the time it reaches New York tonight, and will likely bring a few hundredths of an inch of ice instead of the half-inch or more it left in the Midwest. The ice in Upstate could be enough to cause slippery roads tonight and Tuesday morning, though.
