Pittsford Man Sentenced for Shoving Autistic Syracuse Runner Last Year
Martin MacDonald, a Pittsford man whose face-to-face and physical confrontation with an autistic high school athlete from Syracuse led to a large outcry, was sentenced to probation Tuesday. After pleading guilty to second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child in November, a judge sentenced MacDonald to three years probation and 80 hours of community service for shoving Chase Coleman, who was a member of the the Corcoran High School cross-country team at the time of the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|23 hr
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
|3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery
|Jan 13
|Pistol Pete
|2
|The people that work there are so nice
|Jan 12
|Althena
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC