Pittsford Man Sentenced for Shoving Autistic Syracuse Runner Last Year

Martin MacDonald, a Pittsford man whose face-to-face and physical confrontation with an autistic high school athlete from Syracuse led to a large outcry, was sentenced to probation Tuesday. After pleading guilty to second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child in November, a judge sentenced MacDonald to three years probation and 80 hours of community service for shoving Chase Coleman, who was a member of the the Corcoran High School cross-country team at the time of the attack.

