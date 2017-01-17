Over 2,000 gathered in downtown Syracuse for Women's March, organizers say
Over 2,000 people have gathered in the plaza outside the James Hanley Federal Building for a Women's March Saturday morning. Organizer Donna Moore announced the attendance as more people flooded the Syracuse building in protest of President Donald Trump.
