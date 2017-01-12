O.G.'s Against Violence draws attention to Syracuse man's brutal murder in Brewerton
Family and friends of a Syracuse man brutally killed in Brewerton last month said they are still searching for answers and waiting for his body to be returned so they can have some closure. On Monday, they gathered on West LaFayette Avenue on Syracuse's South Side with O.G.'s Against Violence activists to draw attention to the homicide case and remember 29-year-old Aikeem Hudgins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Sun
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Sun
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
|3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery
|Jan 13
|Pistol Pete
|2
|The people that work there are so nice
|Jan 12
|Althena
|1
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Jan 11
|Warning
|1
|Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in ...
|Jan 11
|Goodbye Shootica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC