O.G.'s Against Violence draws attention to Syracuse man's brutal murder in Brewerton

Family and friends of a Syracuse man brutally killed in Brewerton last month said they are still searching for answers and waiting for his body to be returned so they can have some closure. On Monday, they gathered on West LaFayette Avenue on Syracuse's South Side with O.G.'s Against Violence activists to draw attention to the homicide case and remember 29-year-old Aikeem Hudgins.

