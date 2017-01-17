NY state police seek witnesses to fatal Schroeppel crash
New York State police patrolling a rural road in the Town of Schroeppel Thursday morning discovered a car crashed into a tree and its driver dead. State police aren't sure what caused the crash that killed Richard T. Bray, 62, of Syracuse, said Trooper Jack Keller.
