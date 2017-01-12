North Syracuse man charged with having child porn after police raid home
Terry W. Langdon, 52, of 220 Elm St., North Syracuse, was charged Friday with promoting child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography, both felonies. State police said an investigation was done by the Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes troopers and the FBI, and with help from North Syracuse police.
