Miami RB Gus Edwards blocked from transferring to Syracuse football
Miami running back Gus Edwards will not be allowed to transfer to any schools the Hurricanes play in 2017, including Syracuse football, according to multiple reports. After CuseNation.com broke the story, citing a source close to Edwards , the Palm Beach Post confirmed with a statement from Miami athletic director Blake James.
