Manhunt underway after shots fired at Onondaga County deputy

7 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities in central New York are looking for two men who fired approximately 10 shots at an Onondaga County sheriff's deputy conducting surveillance inside an unmarked police vehicle. The unidentified officer called in a request for an ambulance immediately following Monday night's shooting near the Springfield Garden Apartments in DeWitt.

