Man walks to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Syracuse, police say
A man walked to get to the closest hospital after being stabbed several times throughout his body Sunday morning, police said. Syracuse Police Department officers responded to St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center for a stabbing complaint at 6:36 a.m. Sunday, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|12 hr
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Sat
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC