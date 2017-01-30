Man Found Shot Inside Vehicle Near Central NY Thruway Exit

Authorities say they're investigating the shooting of a man who was found wounded inside his vehicle near a Thruway exit outside Syracuse. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:45 a.m. Monday to a 911 call reporting a shooting near the Thruway's Exit 36 tool booth in the town of Salina.

