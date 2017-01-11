'Mamma Mia!' brings energy, laughs to Syracuse in a memorable farewell
The Crouse-Hinds Theater crowd stood on its feet and danced, swayed and pleaded for one final catchy song to sing along with, a testament both to the brilliant talents on display and the unexpected timelessness of ABBA's music. After a 14-year run on Broadway that ended in 2015, Mamma Mia, currently on its farewell tour , is in Syracuse for a two-night stay.
