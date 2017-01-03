Longtime Syracuse judge loved exotic ...

Longtime Syracuse judge loved exotic animals, 'flushed' flimsy arguments down toilet

Longtime Syracuse City Court Judge Jeffrey Merrill knew exactly what to do with arguments he found a waste of time. He'd open an app on his courtroom computer that made the sound of a toilet flushing.

