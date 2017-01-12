Local singer beat odds at birth to be among SU favorite anthem singers

Nearly 18 years ago, Caitlin Barry's parents weren't sure what kind of future their daughter would have as she was a newborn infant on life support at the Crouse Hospital Baker Regional Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit . Born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her throat and unconscious, Tom and Missy Barry prepared for the worst, or even a tremendously brain damaged child that would need constant care.

