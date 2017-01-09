Lewis County General opening extended...

Lewis County General opening extended-hours clinic in mid-January

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lewis County General Hospital plans to open an extended-hours clinic in a couple of weeks, featuring a long-time area physician. The county-owned hospital intends to open the clinic, operated by Dr. R. Brian Shambo, Jan. 17 at the hospital, 7785 N. State St. The clinic will be in Suite 230 on the second floor of the Medical Arts Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freaky women 3 hr Felch _you 4
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Jan 6 WatchOutForScams 30
TJ Saya (Sep '11) Jan 4 Jenny 5
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Jan 2 bruceysROCbuddy 3
This Darlene Johnson Jan 1 Heard of DSJ 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Jan 1 Gotcha 1
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Dec 28 Misc 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,891 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,576

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC