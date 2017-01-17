Lawyer: Accused Syracuse rioter had j...

Lawyer: Accused Syracuse rioter had just learned his dad was killed by cop

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

One of the six men standing trial for rioting on Father's Day had just learned his father had been fatally shot by a police officer, a defense lawyer revealed today. Arthur Hunter, 24, of 301 Otisco St., was charged with felony rioting and acting together with others in the melee that ensued after his father, Gary Porter, was killed by a responding Syracuse police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) 7 hr Rhonda ashby 35
IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi... 14 hr Bev Kane 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Jan 15 Gotcha 2
SPCA robbery Jan 15 Elaine 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Jan 13 Gaggy 1
News 3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery Jan 13 Pistol Pete 2
The people that work there are so nice Jan 12 Althena 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC