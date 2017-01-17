Lawyer: Accused Syracuse rioter had just learned his dad was killed by cop
One of the six men standing trial for rioting on Father's Day had just learned his father had been fatally shot by a police officer, a defense lawyer revealed today. Arthur Hunter, 24, of 301 Otisco St., was charged with felony rioting and acting together with others in the melee that ensued after his father, Gary Porter, was killed by a responding Syracuse police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|14 hr
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
|3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery
|Jan 13
|Pistol Pete
|2
|The people that work there are so nice
|Jan 12
|Althena
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC