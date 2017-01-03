Lake Effect drifts south to Syracuse
A Lake Effect band drifted south into Syracuse dropping a few inches of snow. In some of the higher elevations between Lafayette and Tully a heavy snow caused some cars to go off the road creating the closure of I-81.
