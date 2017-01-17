Jim Boeheim says Tyus Battle playing point isn't an option during radio appearance
With both of Syracuse's point guards struggling throughout this season, Orange fans spent the hours after SU's latest loss to North Carolina reaching for any solution. John Gillon played 39 minutes at the point during the 85-68 loss despite struggling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|6 hr
|Kony
|2
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Wed
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC