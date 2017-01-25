Is Syracuse a sanctuary city? Can Trump pull federal funds? 6 answers about immigration policy
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers apprehend a fugitive during ICE's National Fugitive Operations search in Huntington Park, Calif. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday titled "Enacting Public Safety in the Interior of the United States," intended to beef up immigration law enforcement and punish municipalities that disregard federal law.
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Tue
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
