Is Syracuse a sanctuary city? Can Trump pull federal funds? 6 answers about immigration policy

In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers apprehend a fugitive during ICE's National Fugitive Operations search in Huntington Park, Calif. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday titled "Enacting Public Safety in the Interior of the United States," intended to beef up immigration law enforcement and punish municipalities that disregard federal law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.