If someone's going to demolish Chuck's, this Syracuse fan has some thoughts

On the Syracuse Planning Commission agenda: hearing on a proposal to demolish several South Crouse Ave structures, including Chuck's Cafe. TNIAAM alumnus and current Daily Orange news editor Michael Burke reported the news that New Jersey real estate development firm BLVD Equities has proposed a plan to tear down 727 S. Crouse Ave. That address includes Funk 'n Waffles, as well as long-time campus favorite bar Chuck's Cafe.

