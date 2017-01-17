If someone's going to demolish Chuck's, this Syracuse fan has some thoughts
On the Syracuse Planning Commission agenda: hearing on a proposal to demolish several South Crouse Ave structures, including Chuck's Cafe. TNIAAM alumnus and current Daily Orange news editor Michael Burke reported the news that New Jersey real estate development firm BLVD Equities has proposed a plan to tear down 727 S. Crouse Ave. That address includes Funk 'n Waffles, as well as long-time campus favorite bar Chuck's Cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cougar bars
|6 hr
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Tue
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
|3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery
|Jan 13
|Pistol Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC