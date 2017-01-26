How have the last four National Signing Days gone for Syracuse football?
Yesterday we talked about what to expect for next Wednesday's National Signing Day , including Syracuse Orange signees, our coverage here and the likely Dino Babers nickname parade. There aren't any glaring concerns at the moment over any of the 18 signees, though Ifeatu Melifonwu's recent discussions with Michigan certainly raise some eyebrows.
