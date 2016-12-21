Gov. Cuomo vetoes bill to have state pay for lawyers for poor criminal defendants
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would've required the state to pay the full cost of providing lawyers to poor criminal defendants accused of crimes. The bill, introduced by state Sen. John DeFrancisco, R-Syracuse, would've shifted the burden that mostly falls to counties.
