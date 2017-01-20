Gov. Cuomo announces date of Syracuse 'State of the State' speech
Instead of holding the traditional "State of the State" address in front of legislators in Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a series of addresses throughout the state. He'll have six in total next week, including one in Syracuse.
