Got head lice? New Syracuse business kills bugs with a lot of hot air, not chemicals

A new head lice clinic in Cicero is using hot air instead of pesticide-based shampoos to kill the tiny bugs that can get kids banned from school and humiliate parents. Naughty Nits, which opened in November at 6221 Route 31, uses an FDA-cleared device known as AirAlle' to apply hot air to the scalp to kill lice by dehydrating the bugs and their eggs.

