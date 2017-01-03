GOP chair Tom Dadey touting Onondaga County comptroller for top federal prosecutor
A member of Donald Trump's transition team wants Central New York's next top federal prosecutor to be an attorney with no experience prosecuting criminals. Tom Dadey, chairman of Onondaga County's Republican party, said this week he's favoring county Comptroller Bob Antonacci as the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York.
