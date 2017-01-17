Gingrich tells Ny Gop: Trump could be most effective president in long time
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told hundreds of New York Republicans gathered here today that he expects President-elect Donald Trump to push through some of the biggest reforms the nation has seen in decades. Gingrich, the leader of the 1994 "Republican revolution" that gave the GOP control of the House for the first time in 40 years, said Trump's non-traditional approach to the presidency will ultimately benefit all Americans.
