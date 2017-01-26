Former Syracuse star Pearl Washingon will be named 'ACC Legend' in March
Former Syracuse star Pearl Washington, whose transcendent skills, basketball success and rivalry with Georgetown made him a building block of the Big East conference, will be named an ACC Legend at this year's conference tournament. The ACC announced its Class of 2017 ACC Basketball Legends on Wednesday.
