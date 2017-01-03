Former New York Yankees star will be featured guest at Syracuse Chiefs Hot Stove Dinner
Former New York Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry will be the featured guest and speaker at the Syracuse Chiefs annual Hot Stove Dinner on Jan. 20 at the Oncenter. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for children and will include a full dinner, silent auction, music and featured guest speakers.
