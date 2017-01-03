Foreigner Announces 40th Anniversary Tour Details: Exclusive
Foreigner plans to make this year's 40th anniversary summer tour "a family affair" according to group founder Mick Jones -- including the other acts on the bill and the return of some prodigal sons. The group kicks things off June 11 in Syracuse with longtime pals Cheap Trick and former drummer Jason Bonham and his band.
