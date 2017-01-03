Five-star Syracuse target Hamidou Dia...

Five-star Syracuse target Hamidou Diallo will announce college choice on Saturday

10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Hamidou Diallo, a five-star guard prospect in the Class of 2017, will announce his college destination on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Diallo lists Syracuse among six of his finalists.

