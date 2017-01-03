Five-star Syracuse target Hamidou Diallo will announce college choice on Saturday
Hamidou Diallo, a five-star guard prospect in the Class of 2017, will announce his college destination on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Diallo lists Syracuse among six of his finalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|47 min
|Fred flintstone
|29
|TJ Saya (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Jenny
|5
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|bruceysROCbuddy
|3
|This Darlene Johnson
|Jan 1
|Heard of DSJ
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Dec 28
|Misc
|1
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|Claudette Jackson
|18
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC