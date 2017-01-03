Five-star Syracuse target Hamidou Diallo picks Kentucky
Five-star guard Hamidou Diallo, a Syracuse target, announced on Saturday that he'll attend Kentucky. Diallo, a post-graduate student at Putnam Science Academy, is expected to practice with the Wildcats this year and begin playing with them next season.
