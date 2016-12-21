First baby of New Year born at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse
Mason Lee Wood was born at Upstate University Hospital's Community Campus, weighing in at 8 pounds, 11 1/1 ounces. He is the first baby born at a Syracuse hospital in 2017, said Darryl Geddes, a spokesman for Upstate.
