Firefighters investigate after Syracuse construction business catches fire

A caller reached out to 911 for help around 5:30 a.m. after seeing flames coming from the 1615 N. Salina St. building. When the Syracuse Fire Department arrived minutes later, the business was engulfed in "heavy" flames, said Deputy Fire Chief Todd Milton.

