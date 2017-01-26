Feds seize $250K in cash in Syracuse cocaine bust
Federal agents discovered $250,000 in cash when they raided an accused drug dealer's home Wednesday night, according to court papers. Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at 935 W. Lafayette Ave., Syracuse, the home of Saladin Hadid, according to an affidavit of DEA Special Agent Stephen Overend.
