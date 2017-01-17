Fat bikes keep Upstate NY cyclists riding on ice and snow
Marybeth Romagnoli, of Cazenovia, and Katina Walker, of Tully, race in the 2015 Cazenovia Fat Bike Race. A growing number of Upstate N.Y. cyclists are using "fat bikes" to keep themselves moving outside and competing during the winter months.
