Family fun night: Syracuse school celebrates 1 million solved math problems
The "math and movement" celebration Wednesday sent students and their families around the school's gymnasium to stations where they completed math activities together. Older students manned the stations with teachers, as parents and younger children hopped, walked, crawled and danced their way through problem solving.
