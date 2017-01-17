Ex-Syracuse football player faces decision on plea deal
Former Syracuse University football player Naesean Howard stood in front of a new judge tasked with overseeing his assault case on Tuesday morning. The most interesting news to emerge from the brief hearing was Judge Robert L. Bauer will honor the five-year plea deal the previous judge in the case put on the table for Howard to consider taking.
