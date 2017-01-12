Ex-Syracuse football assistant Tim Lester will be new Western Michigan head coach

Former Syracuse football offensive coordinator Tim Lester will be the next head coach at his alma mater, Western Michigan, according to multiple reports, including one by FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman. Landing the head coaching job at Western Michigan should be considered a major coup for the soon-to-be 40-year-old Lester, who was a record-setting quarterback for the Broncos in the late '90s.

