Even warmer weather for Central New York this weekend
Despite the limited sunshine, temperatures should be 20 to 25 degrees above normal on Saturday and 15 to 20 degrees above normal on Sunday. A weak system will move through Central New York later on Friday as the leading edge of the warm air moves north.
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|3 hr
|Kony
|2
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Wed
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
