Driver responsible for 3-vehicle DeWitt crash told police she was high, police say

A driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash is facing charges after she told police she was high on drugs and hypodermic needles were found in her vehicle, authorities said. Members of the DeWitt Police Department, East Syracuse Fire Department, and East Area Volunteer Emergency Services ambulance responded to a vehicle crash at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday on East Molloy Road in DeWitt.

