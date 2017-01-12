Destiny USA invites hundreds of children to 'Daniel Tiger' read-along
Destiny USA to host "World's Biggest Daniel Tiger Bedtime Story Read-Along" from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Destiny USA's Canyon Area. SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Destiny USA, WCNY and The Literacy Coalition of Onondaga County invites families and children of all ages to a read-along featuring Daniel Tiger from the PBS show "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|14 hr
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|15 hr
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
|3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery
|Jan 13
|Pistol Pete
|2
|The people that work there are so nice
|Jan 12
|Althena
|1
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Jan 11
|Warning
|1
|Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in ...
|Jan 11
|Goodbye Shootica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC