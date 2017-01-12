Destiny USA invites hundreds of children to 'Daniel Tiger' read-along

Destiny USA to host "World's Biggest Daniel Tiger Bedtime Story Read-Along" from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Destiny USA's Canyon Area. SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Destiny USA, WCNY and The Literacy Coalition of Onondaga County invites families and children of all ages to a read-along featuring Daniel Tiger from the PBS show "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.