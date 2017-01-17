Demolition of historic Brennan Motor buildings starts in Syracuse
City officials last week ordered the demolition of the four connected buildings at the corner of Water and Townsend streets because they said the buildings were falling down. An LLC owned by Carnegie bought the buildings in 2007 to tear them down for a parking lot for the former Nynex building which the company also owned.
