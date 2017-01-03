DA Fitzpatrick: Uber in Upstate could curb drunk driving
The Onondaga County district attorney said ridesharing in Upstate New York could help prevent drunken driving if only Downstate legislators would ignore "special interests" preventing its passage. He even would like to see the government subsidize ridesharing apps like Uber to encourage more and more potential drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel, he said in an email Tuesday.
