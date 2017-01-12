Cuomo unveils a Buy Americana plan during Syracuse speech
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo outlined a handful of new proposals in his fifth regional State of the State address Wednesday, including a plan that will require state entities to prioritize the purchasing of American-made goods. Under Cuomo's “Buy American” Act, New York state will have to give preference to American manufacturing companies when procurements exceed $100,000.
