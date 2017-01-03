Could Super Bowl be blacked out for some TV subscribers in Syracuse?
A standoff between Verizon FiOS and Fox Syracuse owner Bristlecone Broadcasting has continued for 10 days. Since a contract expired at midnight on Jan. 1, FiOS subscribers have been blacked out from WSYT Fox 68 ; WNYS My43 ; WSYT ZUUS Country channel 465 SD, a nationwide network that broadcasts country music videos; or WNYS GetTV channel 480 SD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|mally
|31
|Tyler parmeter
|20 hr
|Jenny
|1
|Reclaim New York
|Mon
|Reclaim New York
|1
|Freaky women
|Mon
|Felch _you
|4
|TJ Saya (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Jenny
|5
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|bruceysROCbuddy
|3
|This Darlene Johnson
|Jan 1
|Heard of DSJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC