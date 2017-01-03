Could Super Bowl be blacked out for s...

Could Super Bowl be blacked out for some TV subscribers in Syracuse?

A standoff between Verizon FiOS and Fox Syracuse owner Bristlecone Broadcasting has continued for 10 days. Since a contract expired at midnight on Jan. 1, FiOS subscribers have been blacked out from WSYT Fox 68 ; WNYS My43 ; WSYT ZUUS Country channel 465 SD, a nationwide network that broadcasts country music videos; or WNYS GetTV channel 480 SD.

