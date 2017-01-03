Corcoran HS alum Jeanette Epps one st...

Corcoran HS alum Jeanette Epps one step closer to traveling to space

4 hrs ago

NASA announced this week that Epps will serve as an International Space Station crew member for Expeditions 56 and 57. Her role will be flight engineer. Epps will become the first African-American crew member of an international space station expedition when she launches on her first spaceflight in May 2018.

