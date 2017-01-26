Cops: Syracuse man sped from stop bef...

Cops: Syracuse man sped from stop before dumping gun, high capacity magazines

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A city man fled a traffic stop and dumped a stolen 9mm handgun with two high capacity magazines before surrendering, Syracuse police said. Officers Robert Ripley and David Craw stopped a Toyota Camry in the 700 block of South Salina Street just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday because the driver's view was obstructed, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Jan 24 Subie 4
Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14) Jan 19 Regger 2
Cougar bars Jan 18 Anon 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) Jan 17 Rhonda ashby 35
IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi... Jan 17 Bev Kane 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Jan 15 Gotcha 2
SPCA robbery Jan 15 Elaine 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC