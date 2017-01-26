Cops: Syracuse man sped from stop before dumping gun, high capacity magazines
A city man fled a traffic stop and dumped a stolen 9mm handgun with two high capacity magazines before surrendering, Syracuse police said. Officers Robert Ripley and David Craw stopped a Toyota Camry in the 700 block of South Salina Street just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday because the driver's view was obstructed, police said.
